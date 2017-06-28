Youngstown crime activity: Suspect calls friends to record his arrest

Wednesday, June 21

9:54 a.m. – Market Street, Michael Kerns, Jr., 37, was charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business after police say he attempted to drive away from them following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Kerns over for failing to signal a turn. As they were questioning him and requesting a K-9 unit to search the car, they say Kerns became increasingly agitated and nervous and drove away. He immediately pulled into Jordan’s Market where the car was searched. Police found hollowed out pens in the car with white residue in them and a Suboxone strip in his wallet, according to the report.

4:35 p.m. – Chicago Avenue near Market Street, Shelly Burt, 27, of Columbiana, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Burt over for failing to signal a turn. A search of the car uncovered used syringes, heroin and a crack pipe, the report stated. Officers noted in the report that Burt is pregnant.

5:41 p.m. – 1100 block of Norwood Ave., Thomas Smith, 43, was charged with drug possession following a police raid. According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant at a house where they found marijuana, crack, a digital scale and over $1,400 in cash.

Thursday, June 22

2:46 p.m. – Lakewood Avenue, Robert Jones, 63, was charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon following a fight with another man over a stolen lawn mower. According to a police report, Jones confronted another man at the Gateway Gas Mart about the stolen lawn mower. The two men threw objects at each other and were asked to leave. According to the victim, Jones yelled, “You’re a dead man walking” before he left. Later that day, the victim said he was walking on Lakewood Avenue when he was approached again by Jones, who he said had a gun and fired shots at him. The victim told police that Jones continued shooting at him as he hid behind a utility pole. Officers arrested Jones at the scene.

Friday, June 23

3:05 a.m. – 20 block of E. Ravenwood Ave., Daniel Williams, Jr., 58, was charged with child endangering. According to a police report, officers were called to the house just before 2 a.m. and found an 8-year-old child there alone. The boy said he had been there for several hours and was afraid. Police noted in the report that garbage was strewn about the house and it smelled heavily of feces and urine. They also said the refrigerator was full of moldy, rotten food. While officers were at the house, they said the boy threw up, saying he had only eaten Taco Bell earlier that day and was eating leftovers since there was nothing else to eat. Williams arrived at the house around 3 a.m. and told police that he had only been gone for about 20 minutes, but police said they’d been there for about an hour.

Sunday, June 25

12:07 a.m. – Stewart Ave. and McGuffey Rd., Rodney Perry, 60, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers were called to the area on reports of a car into a utility pole. Police said a crack pipe was found inside the vehicle. Perry was taken from the scene with an injury to his leg and head.

3:26 a.m. – 1300 block Loretta Ct., a woman told police that while she was sleeping someone broke the window to her house and took a Playstation 3 video game console.

4:29 a.m. – 100 block of Lauderdale Ave., a woman reported that she caught a person she knows climbing through her window. The woman said she slammed the window down on the person, causing it to break. She said the suspect threatened to shoot up her house.

Monday, June 26

12:01 a.m. – Marshall Street and Rockview Avenue, a woman told police that her boyfriend assaulted her and threw her belongings out of her car as they were driving down the street. The woman said that her boyfriend pushed her very hard. Records indicate that the woman filed an assault report two days earlier, but she decided not to press charges, the report stated.

5:09 p.m. – Homewood and E. Indianola avenues, Aaron Wright, Jr., 30, was arrested on warrants and charged with possession of drugs, obstructing official business and failure to disclose one’s personal information following a traffic stop. Officers pulled Wright over for failing to stop at a stop sign. According to a police report, when officers approached Wright, he refused to give his name, saying, “that’s bulls**t, I am not giving you my I.D. Get a supervisor here.” While Wright was speaking to officers, he was on his cell phone calling for someone to come to the scene, the report stated. A short time later, two women showed up and started recording the traffic stop with their cell phones. A supervisor was called to the scene, and Wright was arrested.

5:53 p.m. – 100 block of E. Chalmers Ave., a man told police that someone came into a house that he owns and took a refrigerator, stove and dryer from the house. Police noted in the report that the floor of the house was covered in dog feces and urine and that trash was strewn about. The owner of the house said he believes his former tenants, who had been evicted, returned to the house and took the items. He said that they have not forfeited the keys to the property even though they were court ordered to do so, the report stated.

9:20 p.m. – 2000 block of Shaw Ave., Portia Kelly was charged with menacing. A man told police that he was tired of Kelly threatening to “end his life.” Officers noted they were called to the same house twice that day. The man told police that Kelly had been fighting with another woman at the house and that woman broke the window to his house and the back window to his car.

11:30 p.m. – Oak Street Ext. at Greenly Lane, a 22-year-old man said he was walking along Oak Street Extension with his earbuds in when he saw a flash of light in the bushes. He kept walking and began feeling a burning sensation from his leg. When he looked down he saw blood running down his leg and realized he was shot, according to a police report. The victim went to his mother’s house who urged him to report the shooting and seek medical attention to avoid an infection, the report stated.

Tuesday, June 27

3:48 p.m. – 100 block of N. Hazelwood Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house and took items that belonged to his former tenant. The man said a laptop computer, PSP gaming system, dining room table, end tables, an air conditioning unit and other items were missing. Police said they found pry marks on the door.

4:15 p.m. – 3300 block of Mahoning Ave., Nicholas Snyder, 26, was arrested on a warrant and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Officers were called to the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on reports of a man trying to sell items. When officers arrived, they said Snyder was carrying a trombone and other items he said he had obtained from “people’s trash.” During a search, police found a hypodermic needle in Snyder’s pocket, which he said he used to administer heroin, according to a police report. Police took the other items Snyder had for safe-keeping, including two curtain rods, a garden hose, a rice steamer, a window blind and hair curler.

Wednesday, June 28

1:04 a.m. – Hazelwood Avenue at Burbank Avenue, Sheryl Colgrove, 43, of East Liverpool, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Colgrove told police she had a crack pipe in her bra and turned it over to them, according to a police report.

