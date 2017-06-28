YSU to convert racquetball courts into space for science program

The YSU racquetball club president is not happy about it and he's started a petition to save the courts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State is planning to convert some of its racquetball courts into classrooms. The university’s racquetball club president is not happy about it — and he’s started a petition to save the courts.

A spokesman from Youngstown State says three courts inside Stambaugh Stadium are needed to become a space for a new, expanding Kinesiology and Sports Science program.

“It’s discouraging from a racquetball club standpoint,” Club President Rhen Weaver said. “The more courts they take away, the less we’ll be able to have a club.”

Rhen Weaver, YSU Racquetball Club President

“Having the club without having anywhere to practice racquetball is not only complicated, it’s embarrassing to be honest,” said John Simcox, a club member. “I don’t want to show up to these other tournaments and half of my team doesn’t even know how to play because they can’t get into a court.”

YSU Public Information Officer Ron Cole says the Kinesiology and Sports Science program is expanding and just needs the space.

The club hosts league tournaments at Stambaugh Stadium. Weaver is uncertain that will happen going forward.

“With four courts, I don’t know if it’s going to be functionable to use four courts for a tournament,” Weaver said.

YSU will still have four courts remaining underneath the stadium, plus an additional court at the Rec Center.

Weaver says he’d like to get 500 signatures on his petition before giving it the university. Right now, he’s only about halfway there.

