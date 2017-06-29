Betty J. Bush Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Betty J. Bush, 95, of Warren, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 29, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 16, 1922 in Niles, a daughter of John and Mary (Mertz) Sawyer.

Betty spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family

She married Francis W. Bush on October 15, 1942. They shared 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing June 23, 1997.

Betty was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the former Christ Our King Parish in Warren.

She enjoyed watching old movies and attending drag races with her family. One of her favorite activities was taking bus trips to some of the casinos in the surrounding area and trying her luck.

She is survived by six sons, Robert (Patricia) Bush, William (Jacqueline) Bush, James, Gary, Donald and Dennis (Debra) Bush and two daughters, Pamela Rowland and Linda Kulon, all of Leavittsburg. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Brounce and nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with the Rev. Craig McHenry officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, July at the funeral home prior to the services.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

Condolences can be sent to the Bush family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.



