Betty Jane Brown Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Betty Jane Brown, age 85, of Salem, died at 3:55 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Greenford, February 25, 1932, the daughter of the late V. H. and Erma (Wisler) Schnoebelen.

Betty attended Greenford High School and attended the Greenford Christian Church.

She worked with her daughter at the Graphic Touch Shop in Salem and worked at the Greenford apple storage facility.

She enjoyed crocheting, collecting antique dolls and square dancing.

Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Berger of Greenford.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 3 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. John Bush.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 2 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

