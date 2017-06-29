Charles E. Gilligan, Jr. Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Charles E. Gilligan, Jr., 76, formerly of Southington, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017, at Cortland Health Care.

He was born December 20, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles E. Gilligan, Sr. and the late Mary (Muldowney) Gilligan.

Charles married Kathleen Elston Gilligan on March 4, 1967 and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2012.

He was a graduate of Chalker High School and a veteran of the United States Navy.

Charles worked as a supervisor for WCI steel and retired after 40 years of service.

He was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed golf but most of all, Charles cherished and loved time spent with his grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Christine (Michael) Sheely of Southington, Ohio; a grandson, Matthew Sheely and granddaughter, Kylee Sheely; eight sisters, Rowene Weisse of Champion, Ohio, Pat Myers of Bristolville, Ohio, Judy (Lyle) Lynn of Champion, Ohio, Ony (Frank) Fiest of Southington, Ohio, Kathleen Kidd of Nashville, Tennessee, Christine Strock and Mary Beth Fee both of Warren, Ohio and Karen (Jim) DeLong of Garrettsville, Ohio; two brothers, Jerry (Charlotte) Gilligan of Champion, Ohio and Michael Gilligan of Southington, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (Elston) Gilligan; parents and siblings, Lynne Carol Gilligan, Ted Gilligan and Terry Gilligan.

The funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3 prior to the serivce at the funeral home.

Family and friends may send their condolences to his family by visiting www.carlwhall.co.



Order Flowers Here