Columbus man accused of plotting attacks in US pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Newly unsealed court documents say an Ohio man charged with plotting a U.S. attack after receiving overseas training pleaded guilty nearly two years ago.

A court filing unsealed Thursday says Columbus resident Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities.

Federal prosecutors say Mohamud received training in 2014 on weapons, combat and tactics in Syria, and then returned to the U.S. with a plan to kill military officers or others in uniform.

They say he also researched places to carry out attacks.

Mohamud’s attorney said Thursday he couldn’t comment on why it took two years to reveal the guilty pleas.

He did say all sides have worked hard to come up with a fair resolution.

