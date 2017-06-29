Crews called out to fiery crash involving semi trucks in North Jackson

The accident occurred in the area of Interstate 76 westbound, near N. Bailey Road

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are being called out to an accident involving three semi trucks which caught fire.

The accident occurred in the area of Interstate 76 westbound, near N. Bailey Road. Viewers say traffic is at a stand-still in that area.

It was reported that there were injuries and a fire.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a speed alert in the area.

Check back here for updates or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.

