James Bachtel II Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial is pending at St. Michael Church in Canfield for James R. Bachtel, 85, of Canfield who passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown on Thursday, June 29.

Jim was born May 1, 1932 in Canton, the son of James R., Sr. and Martha (Hawkins) Bachtel.

He was a graduate of Canton Lincoln High School class of 1950, where he played football. He earned 1st Team All-Star County and 3rd Team All-Ohio in 1949. Jim was also selected Stark County Player of the year for 1949. He attended Syracuse University, where he played football for the Syracuse Orangemen.

Jim retried in 1999 from Mahoning Sash and Door, where he was in indoor sales. He had also worked at Iron City Sash and Door in Pittsburgh prior to that as a branch manager.

He was an active member of St. Michael’s Church.

Jim was a life member and past president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club. In 2015 he was inducted into the Stark County Football Hall of Fame. Jim also coached the Little Cardinals football in the 1970’s and was a former member of the Auxiliary Kent Policeman.

Jim leaves his wife of 58 years, the former Margaret Elaine Prokop, whom he married April 4, 1959; three children, Mike (Denise) Bachtel of Cleveland, James R. (Cindy) Bachtel III of Pittsburgh and Martha (John) Kontur of Akron; 11 grandchildren, Adam Bachtel, Amanda Baker, Royse Bachtel, Ann Buccerio, Bethany Crum, Lydia Brown, Abigail Truex, Grace Kontur, John Kontur, James Kontur and Maggie Kontur; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his two sisters, Jayne Amon and Joan Benninger.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



