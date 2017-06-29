Jerry V. Levis Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Jerry V. Levis, age 73, of Wakefield Drive, Sharpsville, passed away Thursday morning, June 29, 2017 in his residence after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on November 28, 1943 to Fritz and Lucy (Paolucci) Levis.

Jerry was a 1961 graduate of Hickory High School and was a graduate of the Ora Jean Barber School in Erie. He became a certified Barber Teacher and had sustained extensive training from Daniell Rudiant of Brussels, as well as the Roffler Training of Pittsburgh, where he was placed on the PA State Team that competed nationally.

Since 1962, Jerry was a self-employed barber/stylist in the Greenville area. In addition he was also the past owner/operator of Levis Landscaping and Reynolds Rent-A-Space.

He was a past Reynolds Little League Coach and was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman and also enjoyed woodworking and wine making.

On May 2, 1964 he married the former Kay F. Rose, she survives at home. Also surviving is a daughter, Lisa Yohman and her husband, Rick of Canfield, Ohio; two sons, Tony Levis and his wife, Allison of Pittsburgh and Doug Levis and his wife, Tami of Sharpsville; his mother, Lucy Levis of Sharpsville; a sister, Linda Ratkowski and her husband, Ken of Hermitage and nine grandchildren, Katelyn Yohman, Jared Yohman, Lauren Yohman, Emily Yohman, Parker Levis, Taylor Levis, Madison Levis, Luke Levis and Garen Levis.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Calling Hours will be held Sunday, July 2, 2017, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 3, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be private in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125 or Southern Care Hospice, 26 Nesbitt Rd., Suite 153, New Castle, PA 16105.

