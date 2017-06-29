Lady Gaga on writing new music, planning her upcoming tour

MESFIN FEKADU, The Associated Press Published:
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether it’s at a bar or baseball park, Lady Gaga says she’s going to give every performance her all.

The singer will launch a summer tour with stops at arenas and stadiums across the globe. She’s also returning to the Dive Bar Tour with Bud Light to perform a show in Las Vegas on July 13.

She called the first bar crawl, completed last fall around the release of “Joanne,” a deep experience.

Last year’s tour included a stop at The Bitter End, the New York City bar where Gaga performed before her pop-star days. The new Dive Bar Tour will also include shows in Los Angeles and New Orleans, to be headlined by other artists.

Gaga will launch a world tour on Aug. 1.

