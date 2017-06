BOARDMAN, Ohio – On June 29, 2017, Laurie Ann (Catanzarite) Socie, age 52, passed away in East Liverpool Hospital after suffering an acute illness.

She was born on May 4, 1965, in Youngstown, Ohio to Frank and the late Marjorie (Kernan) Catanarite.

Besides her father, Frank Catanzarite, Laurie is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel Socie, their four children; three grandchildren and other family members.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.



Order Flowers Here