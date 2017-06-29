Man reported missing at Lake Milton found safe



LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Lake Milton searched all night for a man who was reported missing by the woman he was kayaking with.

The search began about 12:30 a.m. Thursday when the woman said they had come to shore and the man began fishing from a dock. The woman left him for a few moments to go to her car and when she returned, the man was gone.

Boats searched the water for the man and crews with thermal imaging and search dogs searched the land.

Milton Township Fire Chief Harold Maynard said the man’s cell phone appeared to be disabled or turned off. Police tried to get a ping on his cell phone but were not successful.

The man was located about 5:15 a.m. He walked up to a group of firefighters and told them he had been sitting next to his boat all night. Search crews had been over that area several times. Police are still on the scene and questioning the man. His name has not been released.

WKBN 27 First News has a crew on the scene. We are working find out where the man was all night and if he was harmed in any way.