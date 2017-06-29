New Castle sports community mourns I-76 crash victim

Related Coverage Beloved New Castle sports announcer killed in fiery I-76 crash

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The sports community around New Castle is mourning Thursday night after learning the person killed in a bad accident was one of the city’s most famous sportscasters.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, a fiery chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles — including three semis — killed 53-year-old Mark Schaas. It happened on Interstate 76 in Jackson Township near the Route 45 overpass.

Schaas broadcasted Lawrence County sporting events on the radio station WKST for 32 years.

His nickname was Shawzee, according to his good friend, John Yerage.

Schaas did the play-by-play for New Castle football and basketball, along with other schools in the county. Most recently, he did games for the MSA Sports Network.

At an all-star game in Geneva Thursday night, members of the athletic community remembered Schaas fondly.

“He has so much energy, so much love for high school sports and he was always a big assist for us,” said Beaver County sportscaster Bob Barrickman. “Whenever we would broadcast a New Castle game, we could always count on Mark Schaas.”

He said Schaas was always there.

“I can remember doing interviews as a football player for Mark and then, obviously, as a coach. He’s been around. Any connection I’ve ever had to New Castle sports, he’s certainly been at the forefront of it.”

Schaas is survived by his mother and sister.

