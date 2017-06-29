New Castle sports community mourns I-76 crash victim

Mark Schaas broadcasted Lawrence County sporting events on the radio station WKST for 32 years

By Published: Updated:
Mark Schaas, New Castle
Mark Schaas (Courtesy: John Yerage, Schaas' friend)

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The sports community around New Castle is mourning Thursday night after learning the person killed in a bad accident was one of the city’s most famous sportscasters.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, a fiery chain-reaction crash involving five vehicles — including three semis — killed 53-year-old Mark Schaas. It happened on Interstate 76 in Jackson Township near the Route 45 overpass.

Schaas broadcasted Lawrence County sporting events on the radio station WKST for 32 years.

His nickname was Shawzee, according to his good friend, John Yerage.

Schaas did the play-by-play for New Castle football and basketball, along with other schools in the county. Most recently, he did games for the MSA Sports Network.

At an all-star game in Geneva Thursday night, members of the athletic community remembered Schaas fondly.

“He has so much energy, so much love for high school sports and he was always a big assist for us,” said Beaver County sportscaster Bob Barrickman. “Whenever we would broadcast a New Castle game, we could always count on Mark Schaas.”

He said Schaas was always there.

“I can remember doing interviews as a football player for Mark and then, obviously, as a coach. He’s been around. Any connection I’ve ever had to New Castle sports, he’s certainly been at the forefront of it.”

Schaas is survived by his mother and sister.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s