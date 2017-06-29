Patrick J. “Patsy” Isoldi Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Patrick J. “Patsy” Isoldi, 95, passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m., Thursday June 29, 2017 at the residence.

Patsy was born in Girard, Ohio on May 13, 1922 the son of John and Theresa (Natale) Isoldi and has lived in this area all his life.

He was a Girard High School graduate, honorably served in the United States Army during World War II and received three Bronze Battle Stars and the World War II Victory Medal.

He is a member of Saint Stephen Church, an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed ballroom dancing and vegetable gardening.

He retired in 1981 as the steel yard manager at U. S. Steel Company, McDonald works following 40 years of service.

Patsy is survived by a daughter, Patricia Isoldi with whom he lived; a son, Michael (Lynde) Isoldi of Girard; four grandchildren, Yvette Bailes, twins Ashley and Amy Isoldi and Jennifer (John Paul) Bailes; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Shelby, Joseph, Giovanni and Rocco and a special niece, Theresa LaGamba of Boardman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Mary Marchionte Isoldi whom he married July 12, 1947 and she died January 9, 2015; son, John Isoldi died January 22 2014; four sisters and two brothers, Ida McFalls, Anthony Isoldi, Nick Isoldi, Rose Rozzo, Mary Roberts and Gertrude Biasucci and a special niece, Concetta (Butchie) Pecchia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon, Saturday, July 1, 2017 in Saint Stephen Church with the Rev. James Korda officiating.

Friends may call at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home Saturday morning, July 1 from 10:30 a.m. – Noon.

Burial will be in Saint Stephen Cemetery.

The family request the material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley or Catholic Charities of Trumbull County.

The family also extends a thank you to everyone who visited and helped with his care, and a special thank you to Yvette Mason, Shelby and Joseph for taking care of their grandfather, and the Hospice Nurses along with the staff on Five South at Saint Elizabeth’s Belmont Hospital.



