Paul Joseph Seifert III Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Paul Joseph Seifert III, 60, of Howland, died Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland, after an extended illness.

He was born December 7, 1956 in Warren, the son of Paul Joseph, Jr. and Irene (Drab) Seifert.

A bright man with a good mathematical mind, Paul enjoyed golf and adored his grandchildren.

Surviving are his mother of Warren; three children, Jessica N., Tina M. and Paul J. Seifert IV, all of Texas; six grandchildren and three brothers, Scott A. of Warren, Mark E. (Cynthia) of Florida and Dean W. (Dawn) Seifert of Champion.

He was preceded in death by his father and a grandchild.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Private services will be conducted at a later date.

Please visit www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Seifert family.



