WARREN, Ohio – Richard “Rick” E. Novicky, Jr. passed away Thursday, June 29.

Rick was born July 1, 1963.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Thursday, July 6 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Parish (St. James), 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the church Thursday, July 6.



