Storm Team 27: Unsettled weather into the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tracking isolated showers and thunderstorms into early tonight. The risk for a shower or storm will stay in the forecast overnight.

The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast through the early part of the weekend. Any storm that develops through Friday evening can become strong with gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 80.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or thunderstorms. Some strong early. (40%)

Low: 69

Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (40%)

High: 83

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 67

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 80

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)High: 79

Low: 60

Monday : Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 78 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 64

Friday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 66

