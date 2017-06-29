Storm Team 27: Windy, warmer, chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Warmer temperatures are back with afternoon highs in the middle 80’s today.  The risk for showers or thunderstorms will return.  The best chance will be late afternoon into the evening.  These storms are expected to be isolated.  A big part of the day will be dry.  Any storm that can get going may become strong with gusty wind and heavy rain.

The unsettled weather will stay in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.  The warmer temperatures will stick around too.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Isolated showers or thunderstorms afternoon and evening. Some may be strong. (30%)
High: 85

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. Some strong early. (40%)
Low: 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 69

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 63

Monday : Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 62

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 63

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 64

