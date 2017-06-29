Struthers Schools names new superintendent

The Struthers School Board officially hired Interim Superintendent Peter Pirone, Jr. as the permanent superintendent.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers native will continue leading the school district as superintendent.

Joseph Nohra was superintendent until January when he took a job with Youngstown City Schools.

He has since moved on to be the superintendent of Liberty Schools.

Pirone has a long history with the district, even before being employed there.

He graduated from Struthers, and his dad was the football coach there.

“His heart and soul is in this district and these kids, and that’s what this is all about is making sure we have someone to lead these kids and groom them so they go out into the world and contribute back,” said Board President Ron Shives.

Pirone said he knows Struthers is where he’s supposed to be.

The board also hired two elementary school principals and one middle school principal.

