Susan E. Parker Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Susan E. Parker, age 70, of Youngstown passed away following a battle with lung cancer, on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Born November 26, 1946 in Youngstown, she was the daughter of James T. and Mary R. (Chlzmar) Cunningham.

She was totally immersed in caring for her dogs, Lulu, Susu and Coco.

Survivors include her husband, Howard; daughter, Michelle Kopnitsky and son, Michael Kopnitsky; grandchildren, Eric, Keith and Joseph Kopnitsky.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Kopnitsky.

Private services will be held for the family with burial taking place at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



