Teen charged with leading police on chase, crashes in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he led them on a chase through a Warren neighborhood and then caused a crash.

Officers on patrol in the area of Federal St. S.W. say the teen driver of a Pontiac Bonneville ran a stop sign about 8:21 p.m. Wednesday at Peace Ave. and Federal St. S.W.

Officers attempted to pull the car over but the driver would not stop, leading police on a chase down several streets, reaching speeds of 40 miles per hour, running stops signs and red lights, according to a police report.

As the teen driver was crossing over Tod Avenue at Parkman Road, he swerved to avoid hitting an SUV, but the SUV clipped the back of the Pontiac, “and the vehicle ended up in front of a residence,” the report stated. The report did not indicate what if any damage was done to the car or anything that it may have hit.

Police say the teen then took off on foot.

Meanwhile, a woman called police and told them that she just dropped a boy off at a house on Sweetbrier St. S.W. because he had come to her house in a panic and said that he had been shot and that someone was chasing him.

Officers went to the house on Sweetbrier St.S.W. where they encountered 33-year-old Nicole McCauley. McCauley told officers the teen was not there, the report stated. When officers continued to press her and told her that an officer saw a person matching the suspect’s description through her window, she admitted that the teen was in the house.

Officers let McCauley go in the house and locate the teen and officers followed. They found the boy in a bedroom. They noted that a gun was lying next to the teen.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

McCauley was also arrested and charged with obstructing justice.

Note: WKBN 27 First News does not typically name juvenile arrestees.