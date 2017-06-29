The face of Youngstown is changing with several new “aesthetic” upgrades

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is about to get a facelift and you’ll see those changes as soon as the end of July.

There were fifteen proposed projects submitted to the city’s marketing and advertising platform INPLACE (Innovative Plan for Leveraging Arts Through Community Engagement). INPLACE is a group that focuses current planning initiatives and resources in targeted locations.

“Our five winning projects are right now in the stages of fabrication and installation and five key spots in our downtown,” said Dominic Marchionda, YSU Principle investigator, city planner.

All the proposed projects can be seen at the McDonough Museum on Wick Avenue. On display are videos and presentation boards for all 15 proposed projects. Featured are the five final projects selected for implementation including interviews with team members and documentation of their progress toward completion. The exhibit runs through July 9.

“You are not going to find anybody more passionate about their community than people involved in this project,” Marchionda said.

Projects include lighting the Mahoning Avenue Archway, which is designed by David Tamulonis. He said investing in the city is important.

“Investing in your city, making your city a beautiful place to live I think in turn makes residents really proud and loyal.

Projects also include a new grass areas that re-purpose rain water.

“I expect the face of Youngstown to totally be changed. I expect for it to be a totally inviting atmosphere where the aesthetic of community can boost the moral to a whole new level,” said Youngstown City Councilman Julius Oliver.

And don’t think it’s just young professional leading the charge. One of the winning projects was designed by seventh-graders from the Lewis School for the Gifted. You’ll see their project soon on the Market Street Bridge.