Valley Christian enters the PTC with co-head coaches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Portage Trail Conference had a banner 2016 year. Three teams advanced and won in the playoffs. The team (Garfield) who finished tied for fourth place in the County Division moved onto the Division V Regional Championship round after knocking off top seeded South Range and an explosive offensive attack of LaBrae.

Mogadore has won (or shared) the County Tier title eight of the last eleven seasons.

Valley Christian left the North Coast League – which has powers the likes of Warren JFK and St. Thomas Aquinas – for another conference which has rich tradition in the Portage Trail Conference (replacing Waterloo). The Eagles will feature co-head coaches (Jeff Hether and Jomont Ware) leading the program into the 2017 campaign.

New League: Portage Trail Conference – County Division

Crestwood

Garettsville Garfield

Mogadore

Rootstown

Southeast

Valley Christian

2016 PTC – County Division

Crestwood – 5-0 (9-2)*

Mogadore – 3-2 (9-3)*

Southeast – 3-2 (6-4)*

Garrettsville Garfield – 2-3 (9-4)*

Rootstown – 2-3 (6-4)*

Waterloo – 0-5 (2-8)

2016 NCL – White Tier

Warren JFK – 4-1 (14-1)

St. Thomas Aquinas – 4-1 (9-3)

Cleveland VASJ – 4-1 (5-5)

Cleveland CC – 2-3 (3-7)

Trinity – 1-4 (2-8)

Valley Christian – 0-5 (2-7)*

*-PTC member

2016 Portage Trail – County League Leaders (based off of current affiliation)

Team Leaders

Scoring Offense

Garfield – 38.4

Crestwood – 38.1

Mogadore – 29.3

Rootstown – 25.2

Southeast – 22.0

Valley Christian – 16.0

Scoring Defense

Mogadore – 11.9

Rootstown – 16.8

Crestwood – 21.0

Southeast – 21.3

Garfield – 24.8

Valley Christian – 30.8

Individual Leaders

(Did not receive 2016 statistics from Mogadore)

Passing Yards: Dalton Fall (Garfield) – 2242+

Completion Percentage: Dalton Fall (Garfield) – 56.2%+

Passing Touchdowns: Dalton Fall (Garfield) – 29+

Rushing Yards: Logan Thut (Crestwood) – 2597+

Yards Per Carry: Logan Thut (Crestwood) – 8.8+

Rushing Touchdowns: Logan Thut (Crestwood) – 43+

Receptions: Tommy Bissler (Garfield) – 49+

Receiving Yards: Seth Morgan (Garfield) – 739+

Receiving Touchdowns: Anthony Denigris (Garfield) & Nathan Moore (Rootstown) – 9

+-Graduated

County Division Champions

2016: Crestwood

2015: Mogadore

2014: Mogadore

2013: Woodridge

2012: Mogadore

2011: Southeast

2010: Mogadore

2009: Mogadore, Waterloo

2008: Mogadore, East Canton

2007: Mogadore

2006: Mogadore, Garrettsville Garfield

2005: Garrettsville Garfield

Big games on the schedule

Sept. 1 – Cuyahoga Heights at Garrettsville Garfield*

Sept. 15 – Mogadore at Elyria Catholic*

Sept. 22 – Gilmour Academy at Mogadore*

Sept. 22 – St. Thomas Aquinas at Crestwood*

Sept. 29 – Valley Christian at Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 29 – Crestwood at Mogadore

Oct. 6 – Garrettsville Garfield at Crestwood

Oct. 13 – Mogadore at Garrettsville Garfield

Oct. 20 – Valley Christian at Mogadore*

Oct. 28 – Crestwood at Valley Christian

*-Non-league games