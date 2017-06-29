Valley Christian enters the PTC with co-head coaches

The Eagles are coached this season by Jeff Hether and Jamont Ware.

By Published: Updated:
Portage Trail Conference High School Football

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Portage Trail Conference had a banner 2016 year. Three teams advanced and won in the playoffs. The team (Garfield) who finished tied for fourth place in the County Division moved onto the Division V Regional Championship round after knocking off top seeded South Range and an explosive offensive attack of LaBrae.

More:High School Football previews from other teams

Mogadore has won (or shared) the County Tier title eight of the last eleven seasons.

Valley Christian left the North Coast League – which has powers the likes of Warren JFK and St. Thomas Aquinas – for another conference which has rich tradition in the Portage Trail Conference (replacing Waterloo). The Eagles will feature co-head coaches (Jeff Hether and Jomont Ware) leading the program into the 2017 campaign.

New League: Portage Trail Conference – County Division
Crestwood
Garettsville Garfield
Mogadore
Rootstown
Southeast
Valley Christian

2016 PTC – County Division
Crestwood – 5-0 (9-2)*
Mogadore – 3-2 (9-3)*
Southeast – 3-2 (6-4)*
Garrettsville Garfield – 2-3 (9-4)*
Rootstown – 2-3 (6-4)*
Waterloo – 0-5 (2-8)

2016 NCL – White Tier
Warren JFK – 4-1 (14-1)
St. Thomas Aquinas – 4-1 (9-3)
Cleveland VASJ – 4-1 (5-5)
Cleveland CC – 2-3 (3-7)
Trinity – 1-4 (2-8)
Valley Christian – 0-5 (2-7)*
*-PTC member

2016 Portage Trail – County League Leaders (based off of current affiliation)
Team Leaders
Scoring Offense
Garfield – 38.4
Crestwood – 38.1
Mogadore – 29.3
Rootstown – 25.2
Southeast – 22.0
Valley Christian – 16.0

Scoring Defense
Mogadore – 11.9
Rootstown – 16.8
Crestwood – 21.0
Southeast – 21.3
Garfield – 24.8
Valley Christian – 30.8

Individual Leaders
(Did not receive 2016 statistics from Mogadore)
Passing Yards: Dalton Fall (Garfield) – 2242+
Completion Percentage: Dalton Fall (Garfield) – 56.2%+
Passing Touchdowns: Dalton Fall (Garfield) – 29+

Rushing Yards: Logan Thut (Crestwood) – 2597+
Yards Per Carry: Logan Thut (Crestwood) – 8.8+
Rushing Touchdowns: Logan Thut (Crestwood) – 43+

Receptions: Tommy Bissler (Garfield) – 49+
Receiving Yards: Seth Morgan (Garfield) – 739+
Receiving Touchdowns: Anthony Denigris (Garfield) & Nathan Moore (Rootstown) – 9
+-Graduated

County Division Champions
2016: Crestwood
2015: Mogadore
2014: Mogadore
2013: Woodridge
2012: Mogadore
2011: Southeast
2010: Mogadore
2009: Mogadore, Waterloo
2008: Mogadore, East Canton
2007: Mogadore
2006: Mogadore, Garrettsville Garfield
2005: Garrettsville Garfield

Big games on the schedule
Sept. 1 – Cuyahoga Heights at Garrettsville Garfield*
Sept. 15 – Mogadore at Elyria Catholic*
Sept. 22 – Gilmour Academy at Mogadore*
Sept. 22 – St. Thomas Aquinas at Crestwood*
Sept. 29 – Valley Christian at Garrettsville Garfield
Sept. 29 – Crestwood at Mogadore
Oct. 6 – Garrettsville Garfield at Crestwood
Oct. 13 – Mogadore at Garrettsville Garfield
Oct. 20 – Valley Christian at Mogadore*
Oct. 28 – Crestwood at Valley Christian
*-Non-league games

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s