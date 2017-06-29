Warren crime activity: Shots fired at gas stations hit pump, shatter windshield

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Drunk man army crawls to get away from police

Friday, June 23

6:42 p.m. – 1500 block of Blair Ave. NW, 19-year-old Avery L. Patterson, Jr., arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility. Police responded to reports of shots fired. They later reported finding Patterson with a gun. According to a report, officers found pills in Patterson’s underwear after he arrived at the jail.

11:02 p.m. – 2000 block of Jefferson St. SW, 19-year-old Darcel R. Russ, cited for disturbing the peace in the neighborhood. Police shut down a loud party after receiving complaints about the noise. Less than an hour later, they went back a second time because the party was still going on, police said. Officers said the street was congested with party goers’ cars and bottles of alcohol were laying around everywhere.

Saturday, June 24

12:40 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., a nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital said she was assaulted by a patient. She told police that the patient punched her in the arm and ripped out his IV and pushed her.

4 p.m. – 200 block of Elm Rd. NE, William Sullivan, 50, charged with felony breaking and entering. Officers said Sullivan broke into the STEAM Academy of Warren charter school but didn’t take anything.

Sunday, June 25

3:16 a.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., officers heard shots in the area. A woman said someone shot out the back windshield of her car at the Sunoco gas station. Police could not find shell casings or witnesses.

4:40 a.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police responded to reports of shots fired and found broken glass, shell casings and bullet fragments at the Pit Stop One gas station. One of the gas pumps had a bullet hole in it and was leaking gasoline, police said.

11:12 p.m. – 1400 block of Fifth St. SW, a 33-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder and arm. Police said the victim seemed intoxicated and wouldn’t tell them what happened.

Monday, June 26

10:50 a.m. – Lynette Talley, 64, arrested and charged with murder, felonious assault, and endangering children. Investigators say she is responsible for the death of a 3-year-old Warren boy in May.

Tuesday, June 27

1:30 p.m. – 2000 block of S. Feederle Dr. SE, a mother told police that two boys shot at her 17-year-old son while he was walking in a parking lot. She said he’s had issues in the past with these boys. The victim was not injured.

3:50 p.m. – 400 block of North Park Ave., 28-year-old Richard D. Williams, arrested on warrants. Police responded to an assault report in which a woman accused Williams of punching her in the eye. Williams said the woman hit him first. When officers learned he had three active warrants out of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, they arrested him. Charges weren’t immediately filed in the assault.

8:52 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, 26-year-old Holly J. Michael, of Kinsman, arrested and charged with endangering children, possessing drug abuse instruments and physical control while under the influence. Police found Michael overdosed in a running car parked in front of Pizza Hut. Her 4-month-old son was in the backseat. Officers said the car was still in drive. There was suspected heroin next to her in plain view, police said.

Wednesday, June 28

9:24 a.m. – 1500 block of Tod Ave. SW, reported breaking and entering at New Freedom Baptist Church. Someone pried open the main door to the church garage sometime overnight and stole a church van, backpack blower and pressure washer, police said. According to a police report, whoever stole the van replaced its battery with a newer one from another van in the garage.

8:21 p.m. – Comstock Street NW and Arlington Ave. NW, 33-year-old Nichole L. McCauley, arrested and charged with obstructing justice; a 14-year-old boy taken to JJC and charged with failure to comply. The teen was driving a car and led officers on a chase after not pulling over for an attempted traffic stop, police said. According to a police report, the car chase started when he ran a red light at Peace Ave. NW and Federal St. SW and ended in a crash on Summit St., where the boy got out of the car and started to run away. Police later found him at a home in the 1600 block of Sweetbrier St. SW. They said McCauley initially lied about the teen being inside the house.

Thursday, June 29

10 a.m. – 100 block of Forest St. NW, the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Task Force arrested one person during a drug raid at a home. TAG said it was part of an investigation into crystal meth.

