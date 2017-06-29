Warren police arrest suspect during crystal meth investigation

Police raided a home on Forest Street NW on Thursday morning

Police raided a Warren home on Thursday morning as part of what they said was an investigation into crystal meth. 

One person was arrested as a result of the raid at 199 Forest St. NW. That suspect’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Police said they’ve been keeping an eye on the house for a few weeks as part of the two-week investigation. They said other investigations led them to the area.

Police reported finding drugs, including marijuana and pills, but they haven’t said whether meth was found.

WKBN is working to get more information from investigators and neighbors. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon. 

