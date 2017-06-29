Warren police arrest suspect during crystal meth investigation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police raided a Warren home on Thursday morning as part of what they said was an investigation into crystal meth.

One person was arrested as a result of the raid at 199 Forest St. NW. That suspect’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Police said they’ve been keeping an eye on the house for a few weeks as part of the two-week investigation. They said other investigations led them to the area.

Police reported finding drugs, including marijuana and pills, but they haven’t said whether meth was found.

