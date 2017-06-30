AAC Gold Tier appears to be an open race between three long-time foes

Harding begins play in week one at Canton McKinley.

All-American Conference Gold Tier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding returns 4 of their 5 starting offensive linemen as expectations remain the same in Warren despite the loss of quarterback Lynn Bowden and a large senior class.

The Spartans will have their starting quarterback Mike O’Horo back in the mix this Fall with a pair of returning offensive lineman and receivers.

Last Fall, Fitch missed the playoffs for the first time in five years. What kept the Falcons out of the playoffs was three tough losses to extremely competitive teams in Hudson (17-7), Erie McDowell (28-21 OT), and Mooney (7-0).

Speaking of the post-season, Lakeside is looking for a return to week eleven for the first time in fifteen years (2002). The Dragons fell in each of the final nine games but played Boardman (lost by 7) and University School (lost by 7) down to the wire over the last three weeks of the season.

2016 All-American Conference – Gold Tier Standings
Harding – 11-2 (3-0)
Fitch – 5-5 (2-1)
Boardman – 4-6 (1-2)
Lakeside – 1-9 (0-3)

2016 AAC Gold Leaders
Team Leaders
Scoring Offense
1.Harding – 40.6
2.Fitch – 19.0
3.Boardman – 17.3
4.Lakeside – 8.3

Scoring Defense
1.Fitch – 15.8
2.Harding – 17.4
3.Boardman – 20.6
4.Lakeside – 28.1

Individual Leaders
Passing Yards: Lynn Bowden (Harding) – 1367+
Completion Percentage: Lynn Bowden (Harding) – 59.2%+
Passing Touchdowns: Lynn Bowden (Harding) – 19+

Rushing Yards: Lynn Bowden (Harding) – 2282+
Yards Per Carry: Lynn Bowden (Harding) – 10.9+
Rushing Touchdowns: Lynn Bowden (Harding) – 36+

Receptions: Marlin Richardson (Harding) – 34+
Receiving Yards: Marlin Richardson (Harding) – 613+
Receiving Touchdowns: Jalen Hooks (Harding) – 8
+-Graduated

2016 Big 22 Selections
Lynn Bowden, Harding

Gold Tier Champions
2016: Harding
2015: Boardman

Big games on the schedule
Aug. 25 – Harding at Canton McKinley*
Aug. 25 – Fitch at Hudson*
Sept. 1 – Howland at Boardman*
Sept. 8 – Boardman at Massillon Jackson*
Sept. 8 – Massillon at Harding*
Sept. 8 – Louisville at Fitch*
Sept. 15 – Boardman at Steubenville*
Sept. 15 – Fitch at Harding
Sept. 22 – Ursuline at Harding*
Sept. 22 – Mooney at Boardman*
Sept. 29 – Canfield at Boardman*
Sept. 29 – Massillon at Fitch*
Oct. 6 – Boardman at Harding
Oct. 13 – Harding at Mooney*
Oct. 13 – Boardman at Ursuline*
Oct. 13 – Erie McDowell at Fitch*
Oct. 20 – Fitch at Boardman
Oct. 27 – Fitch at Mooney*
*-Non-league game

