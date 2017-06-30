Beaver Local high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Wellsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 – West Branch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Linsly School, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Edison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – East Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 – at Bellaire, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Buckeye Local, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Indian Creek, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Martins Ferry, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Beaver Local High School athletics
Nickname: The Beavers
Colors: Red and White
School address: 13187 State Route 7, Lisbon, OH 44432
Stadium location: 13187 State Route 7, Lisbon, OH 44432
