Celebrate Poland promises fun and excitement with new additions this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Celebrate Poland kicks off Friday night. Organizers say this year’s event is going to be the biggest one yet.

Some changes have been made to make it more family friendly and save everyone money at the same time.

It’s the biggest event of the year in downtown Poland. One of the biggest draws is the children’s area where there is a bounce-around and games. Organizers realized it could get pricey for families to be able to do everything, so they worked on that for this year.

“We realized that if you had a large family, you could spend a lot of money in the back with the bounce-around and different family games. So this year, we’ve tried to make it more reasonable for families,” said Marcia Tiger, Celebrate Poland Committee.

Sack races, pony rides, and a free reptile show are just some new attractions for kids.

The old staples are this year, too. A parade is scheduled for Friday night along the chalk walk. The Poland Idol contest is back along with a fireworks display on Saturday, and 22 food vendors are signed up for the event. There is also music everyone can enjoy.

“Friday night we have disco inferno, and we are having an 80s costume party so come dressed and ready to have a good time,” said Cindy Best, president of the Celebrate Poland Committee.

One of the things that make Celebrate Poland unique is the focus on history. David Smith with the Poland Historical Society said Poland is a very old community and he is proud to help present some of its history. Smith leads historic tours during the festival, including a graveyard tour.

“Highlighting people who have died from what we call unnatural causes. We have few who have drowned, a few who were killed in railroad accidents. We have some casualties of wars and so forth. We have a story that goes with each person,” Smith said.

There’s also a tour through downtown – each of them with one goal in mind.

“Young people – we like for them to learn and appreciate the history of this nice, historic town so they can carry on these stories to their children when the time comes,” Smith said.

General Information:

Poland Idol, Cherry Pie Contest – Cindy Best – (330)-651-2999

Craft Show – Barbara Banks – (330)-757-4584

Food Vendors – Rick Pompeii – (330)-565-9763