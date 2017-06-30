Enoch Whiteside Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Enoch Whiteside, age 93, formerly of N. Race St., Greenville, passed away Friday morning, June 30, 2017 in St. Paul’s.

He was born in Greenville on August 14, 1923 to Ollie and Geneva (Tolliver) Whiteside.

He was a graduate of the former Transfer High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He retired from Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio after over 20 years of employment as a machine repairman.

He was a member of House of Jacob Church, Warren, Ohio.

Throughout the years, Enoch truly enjoyed fishing.

On December 24, 1949, he married the former Margaret L. Alexander, she survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sonja McWherter of Sharon; a brother, Robert Whiteside of Hermitage and three grandchildren, Mark Parker, Alexander McWherter and Adam McWherter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Esther Basham; four brothers, Claude Whiteside, Henry Whiteside, Freddie Whiteside and Johnie Whiteside and a son-in-law, Douglas McWherter.

Calling Hours will take place on Monday, July 3, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral and Committal Service will take place Monday, July 3, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Joel DiAngi, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home & Cremation Services



