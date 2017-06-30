Fabulous Flashbacks reunite for long-awaited concert in downtown Youngstown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It wasn’t until lead singer Brian McCall returned from seven years in Florida that The Fabulous Flashbacks decided to reunite.

McCall thinks the oldies-style band is “just as tight as we ever were” but jokingly doubts his vocal abilities.

The decision to reunite the band was not always a yes from the beginning, though, taking more than a year of pre-planning.

“I thought we sounded amazingly good,” said keyboard player Brian Wingrove.

Wingrove and Nick Gligor, the band’s drummer, are original Flashback members. They were around in 1983, when The Fabulous Flashbacks and the oldies craze happened at the same time.

Both players made a good amount of money — being a Flashback was a full-time job. The run lasted 13 years, ending in 1996.

“We wanted to play the music that we loved, that we grew up with — The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Doors and things like that. So it was let’s try this, see if it works, and fortunately for us it did,” Gligor said.

Bass player Greg Yochman was the band’s third bass guitarist. He was around in the 90s.

The group has played a few gigs since breaking up, but nothing in the last nine years. To lift the drought, the band will play a reunion concert on Friday, July 7.

“The jitters are already now, the excitement has been building and building and building, and you try to keep it minimized so you don’t burn out before the show,” Yochman said.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in Central Square downtown, as part of the Summer Festival of the Arts. General admission tickets cost $10 each and doors open at 6:30 p.m.