Fireworks sales spike during 4th of July holiday

Related Coverage July 4th fireworks and events 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can see fireworks displays on Memorial Day and New Years Eve, but when most people think of fireworks, they think of the Fourth of July.

Independence Day is certainly the busiest time of the year for fireworks stores across the country, even though the stores are open year round.

This bump in sales due to the holiday is important to businesses.

“Over 80 percent of our annual revenue comes at this time of year. In certain states, we don’t even sell them except for at this time of year,” said Vice President of Phantom Fireworks William Weimer.

Weimer also said Phantom Fireworks even sells on some regional holidays to help bump up sales even more, like the Hindu celebration of Diwali or various pioneer days in Utah and Wyoming.

The holiday is also a busy time for shelters. At the Mahoning County Dog Pound, July 5 is known for lost dogs. The unpredictable, loud noises of fireworks can be stressful for animals and cause them to run.

Veterinarians suggest keeping pets distracted in a quiet room while fireworks are going off. There is also medication for animals who become stressed by loud noises.

Another thing to look out for this holiday weekend is recalled fireworks. Over 36,000 fireworks have been recalled after reports that some of them explode when lit.

If you bought TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks — sold at stores like Walmart and Target in Ohio, Illinois, Vermont and Wisconsin — you are advised to stop using them.