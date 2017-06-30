Gary M. Centofanti Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Gary M. Centofanti, age 81, of Salem died at 10:55 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017 at his home.

He was born January 6, 1936 in Youngstown the son of the late Herman and Lottie (Slaby) Centofanti.

Gary worked for the Salem Community Hospital from 1961 – 2001 as a maintenance technician.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, a 1954 graduate of Salem High School, a former member of the Italian American Club and coached and managed Little League Baseball.

Gary served in the United States Army.

His wife, Delores J. (Rallo) Centofanti, whom he married September 2, 1961 preceded him in death on September 6, 2016.

Survivors include 2 sons, Steve Centofanti of Campbell and Mark (Angela) Centofanti of Newark; 2 daughters, Lynne (Allen) Alesi of Salem and Janine Centofanti of Chicago, Illinois; 2 stepsisters, Dana (Jim) Slivkoff of Cleveland and Betsy (John) Nitoli of Hubbard; a stepbrother, Joseph Rice; 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

His stepfather, Daniel Rice, and two stepbrothers, Edward and Jack Rice also preceded him in death.

A private service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

