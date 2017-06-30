Helen A. Whalen Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Helen A. Whalen, 92, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal life on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Mrs. Whalen was born June 2, 1925, in Sharon, a daughter of Anna and Michael Chizmar and raised in Sharon.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1943, she worked in the office at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corp.

She married her late husband, Robert E. Whalen in 1950, with whom she raised four sons and a daughter.

An excellent cook and baker, she enjoyed providing for her family as a homemaker. She also liked gardening, canning her own fruits and vegetables, playing cards, knitting, crocheting, polka dancing and waltzes.

Growing up during the depression, she taught her children to enjoy the simple things in life and instilled in them the values of her faith.

She was helpful and supportive to her children as they began their own lives through marriage, careers, homes and children of their own. It always brought her joy to visit with her children and their families.

Helen was independent and lived on her own after her husband’s passing in 1983, maintaining her own house and yard along with a garden and growing flowers.

In her later years, she always looked forward to her daily walks through Buhl Park, enjoyed knitting afghans for her children and grandchildren, and watching Notre Dame Football.

A skilled player of the card game 500 Bid, she taught her children and grandchildren how to play and playing the game is still a staple at family gatherings.

She always believed in taking life one day at a time and cherishing each moment.

Helen was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She is survived by her children, Bob Whalen and his wife Marilyn; Rick Whalen and his wife Dina; Terry Whalen and his wife Cheryl and Karen Kowalczyk and her husband Brian; a daughter-in-law, Anita (Engan) Whalen; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband Robert, Helen was preceded in death by her son Gary; her parents, Anna and Michael Chizmar and her brothers Joe (Chic), Mike, John and Ed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to MCAAA (Mercer County Area Agency on Aging) 133 N. Pitt St., Mercer, Pennsylvania, 16137; Notre Dame Church, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148; Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148; or to the non-profit organization of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, in the church, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



Order Flowers Here