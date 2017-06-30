Homer S. Stiles Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Homer M. Stiles, 86, of Lower Idlewild Drive, New Castle, died Friday, June 30, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born January 29, 1931 in Strongstown, Pennsylvania the son of the late Cleophes and Lucinda (Hoffman) Stiles.

He was married to the late Thelma (Shaffer) Stiles for over 55 years until her death on July 2, 2006.

Mr. Stiles was a serviceman for the Western Pennsylvania Water Company retiring after 38 years.

He was an Army veteran of the Korean War.

Mr. Stiles enjoyed bowling and gardening and was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan.

He is survived by two sons, Ronald Stiles and fianceé Tammy Dess of New Castle and Dennis Stiles of New Castle; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Leona Kendra and his sister, Edith Kendra.

There are no services scheduled at the request of the deceased.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.



