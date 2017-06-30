James “Jim” A. Long, Sr. Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – James “Jim” A. Long, Sr., 63, of Mercer, formerly of Farrell, passed away unexpectedly at 9:40 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System.

Mr. Long was born May 18, 1954, in New Castle, a son of John and Jane Finkbeiner Long.

He was a 1972 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University in 1977.

Jim was the Housing Director and eventually the CEO of the Shenango Valley Urban League for 27 years and later the Vice President of Human Resources at The Primary Health Network, Sharon, where he was employed for 12 years

Jim was also a long time board member at The Primary Health Network.

He was a devoted father, husband, uncle and brother.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Steelers. In his early years Jim enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball as a member of the Sunset, Bialkos and Pepsi-Cola teams. Jim received great pleasure from taking care of his property, which he called “The Farm” and cherished the time spent there with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, the former Rosemary Falconi, whom he married August 26, 1978; his daughter, Jennifer Simitoski and her husband Aaron, Sharon; two sons, James Long, Jr., Monroeville, Pennsylvania; and Jackson Long, Indian Head, Maryland; a sister, Linda Cady, Sharon; and several brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and his “Farm Family.”

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Joanne Lloyd and her husband Ed.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday July 4, 2017 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday July 5, 2017 in the funeral home with Rev. Mark Thompson, ordained pastor with Presbyterian Church USA denomination, officiating.

Burial will take place at America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



Order Flowers Here