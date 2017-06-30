Martha Ann Allen Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Martha Ann Allen, 67, of 338 Second St. SW, Warren, departed this life Friday, June 30, 2017 at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born August 26, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of David Allen, Sr. and Florence Phillips.

She was a 1968 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed watching soap operas and collecting figurines.

She was employed with MCI for two years as a janitor, retiring in 1990.

Besides her father of Warren, she leaves to mourn two sons, Ronald David (Sylvia) Allen and Donald Lorenzo Allen both of Warren; one brother, David Allen, Jr. of Warren; six sisters, Mrs. Laura (Rev. Calvin) Mason, Mrs. Florence Manns, Ms. Darlene Allen and Mrs. Priscilla Renee Allen all of Warren, Ms. Diane Joy Allen of Liberty Township and Mrs. Elaine Small of Columbus, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and three sisters, Mamie Cayson Hunt, Flora Mae Allen and Ms. Carrie Lockett.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 10, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Greater Apostolic Faith Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 636 Third St. SW, the home of her father, David Allen, Sr.

Arrangement of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.



