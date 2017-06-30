Mathews high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at St. John, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Leetonia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Windham, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Rootstown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Madonna (WV), 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Southington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Grand Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Newbury, 7 p.m.

Mathews athletics

Nickname: The Mustangs

Colors: Black and red

School address: 4429 Warren Sharon Rd, Vienna, Ohio 44473

Stadium location:

