Mercer high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 26 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Iroquios, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Sharon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Greenville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Saegertown, 7 p.m.

Mercer High School athletics

Nickname: The Mustangs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137

Stadium location: 545 W Butler St, Mercer, PA 16137

