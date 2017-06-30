Missouri woman sues Uber, says driver sexually assaulted her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is suing Uber, alleging that a driver who served prison time for attempted murder sexually assaulted her in January after dropping her off at home.

The Kansas City Star reports that the woman alleges the driver took her to various locations that evening and persuaded her to let him use her bathroom when he took her home. She says she was intoxicated and he sexually assaulted her there.

The lawsuit was filed this month and also names the driver as a defendant. It says police are investigating the attack, but The Associated Press couldn’t immediately confirm that with the department.

The Star reports that court documents show the driver was accused of beating a woman in St. Louis last Christmas and that he spent eight years in prison for attempted murder.

The driver no longer works for Uber, though the nature of his departure is unclear. An Uber spokeswoman told the Star that she couldn’t discuss the driver’s criminal record but that the lawsuit’s allegations are deeply troubling.

The driver doesn’t have a listed phone number and couldn’t be reached for comment by the AP.