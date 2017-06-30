New law changes process for adults getting drivers’ licenses

About 86,000 Ohio adults a year typically fail the driver's exam

By Published:
Ohio reveals a new design for its driver licenses and I.D. cards.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers’ education courses will become mandatory for adults who fail the driving test on their first try starting Saturday.

The courses will include a four hour in-person or online program and behind-the wheel training with an instructor, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

While teenage drivers are required to take the courses before they apply for a license, those who are 18 years or older can take the test without them until Saturday.

For more information, go to www.dmv.org/oh-ohio/.

