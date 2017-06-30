Niles native opening for Pitbull at ‘Concert for the Valley II’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 16-year-old singer, dancer, DJ, and radio host raised in Niles will be opening the show for Pitbull in Youngstown this July.

Alex Angelo is coming to the Covelli Centre with the Latin Grammy Award-winning artist for Concert for the Valley II on July 15.

There will be a meet-and-greet and photo session with Angelo at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman on July 14.

Angelo started his career in entertainment when he began dancing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at just 7 years old.

As he grew up, Angelo learned his way around a turntable and familiarized himself with DJ equipment.

He released his debut EP, “THIS IS THE BEGINNING” in 2014 and went on tour with Austin Mahone shortly after.

Since then, Angelo’s opened for stars like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, and Fifth Harmony.

He just released his latest single, “Gypsy Girl.”

Angelo is currently studying dance in Los Angeles with esteemed choreographer Flii Stylz, who has also worked with Chris Brown, Usher, and Missy Elliott.

Tickets for Concert for the Valley II are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre. You can also call 1-800-745-3000 to purchase tickets.

