North Jackson I-76 pileup victim released from hospital

One man was released from the hospital, three are still being treated after the I-76 pileup on Thursday

By Published: Updated:
Fiery crash involving semi trucks backs up traffic in North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Steven Cole, a semi driver who was injured from the pileup on Interstate 76 on Thursday, was released from Saint Elizabeth Medical Center on Friday morning.

The accident, which involved three semi trucks and two vans, happened when Robert Brock failed to stop his semi and plowed into another semi, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mark Schaas, who was the driver of one of the vans, died at the scene.

Three of the other injured drivers are still at the hospital.

Brock and William Lawrence, who was riding with Schaas, are in fair condition.

Kevin Roberts is in critical condition.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s