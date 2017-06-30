North Jackson I-76 pileup victim released from hospital

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Steven Cole, a semi driver who was injured from the pileup on Interstate 76 on Thursday, was released from Saint Elizabeth Medical Center on Friday morning.

The accident, which involved three semi trucks and two vans, happened when Robert Brock failed to stop his semi and plowed into another semi, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mark Schaas, who was the driver of one of the vans, died at the scene.

Three of the other injured drivers are still at the hospital.

Brock and William Lawrence, who was riding with Schaas, are in fair condition.

Kevin Roberts is in critical condition.