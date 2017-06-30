Pa. couple accused of trying to sell deer parts taken from trash

Investigators found more than 300 pounds of deer heads and other parts at their restaurant

By Published:
Deer

LITITZ, Pa. (AP) – Authorities have again charged two former Pennsylvania restaurant owners accused of scavenging deer parts from trash bins outside butcher shops.

PennLive.com reported Thursday that charges were re-filed against Shi Eng and Chun Eng after wildlife officials said the couple had been collecting discarded deer parts for a couple of years and violated laws against selling wild venison.

Investigators found more than 300 pounds of deer heads and other parts at their restaurant, but Chun Eng denied selling it, saying they used the meat to make soup for themselves.

The charges had been dropped in November after a witness decided not to testify.

Chun Eng previously pleaded guilty to restaurant violations, and Shi Eng was fined after pleading guilty to selling deer parts from a van in New York City.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s