YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thunderstorms rolled through the area Thursday, causing some localized flooding and shaking tree limbs.

Many viewers sent in photos of large, ominous clouds in the Niles area.

A chance of thunderstorms is on tap for Friday. Any storm that develops through Friday evening can become strong with gusty wind, hail and heavy rain. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 80.

Weather Photos 6-29-2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A viewer submitted photo shows a large cloud over Niles, Ohio. Viewer submitted photo of lightning storm in Girard, Ohio. Viewer submitted photo of storm cloud. Viewer photo of clouds over New Middletown sent via Report It by Carmen. Viewer photo of clouds over Belle Avenue in Youngstown sent via Report It by Matt. Viewer photo of clouds over the Valley sent via Report It. Viewer photo of clouds over Hermitage sent via Report It by Mike. Viewer photo of clouds over the Howland side of the Eastwood Mall Complex near State Route 46 sent via Report It by Melanie. View photo of clouds on Hiram Ave. in Niles sent via report it by Darryl. View photo of clouds in Petersburgh sent via report from Garnet. Tree limb broken in Lordstown.