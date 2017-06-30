Rosemarie Cowher Obituary

MOUNT JACKSON, Pennsylvania – Rosemarie Cowher, 84, of Mount Jackson, passed away the morning of Friday, June 30, 2017, in her home surrounded by her family.

Rosemarie was born March 11, 1933 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Sennet Mulcahy.

She attended St. Mary’s Parochial School and was a 1951 graduate of Union High School.

On May 15, 1954, Rosemarie married Daniel M. Cowher Jr., who passed away January 20, 2011.

She was a member of Mary, Mother of Hope Parish.

Rosemarie enjoyed reading, spending time with her friends, but mostly spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her seven children, Dan Cowher and his wife Colleen, Merrimac, Massachusetts; Tom Cowher and his wife Carey, New Castle; John Cowher and his wife Cheryl, Roanoke, Virginia; Mary Beth Braatz and her husband, Ed, Eric Cowher and his wife, April, Kathleen Wilkins and her husband, Ray, all of New Castle; sister, Catherine L. Lowers, New Castle; daughter in law, Carolyn McQuiston, Enon Valley; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by; son, Kevin M. “Casey” Cowher; sister, Mary Eileen Carlin; and five brothers, Joseph, Francis, Robert, Thomas, and John, who passed away on D-Day during WWII.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle, Pennsylvania.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday July 3, 2017, for St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. by Rev. Frank Almade, pastor.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



