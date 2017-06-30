Salem high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – East Palestine, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – United, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at East Liverpool, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Carrollton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Canton South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Marlington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Alliance, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Minerva, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – West Branch, 7 p.m.
Salem High School athletics
Nickname: The Quakers
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 1200 East Sixth Street, Salem, OH 44460
Stadium location: Reilly Stadium, Reilly Elementary, 491 Reilly Ave, Salem, OH 44460
