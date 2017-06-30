Sentence upheld for Pa. driver who killed woman while texting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – An appeals court has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a drunk driver who was texting when he hit a woman.

PennLive.com reports that Jose Santiago is serving 13 to 26 years after pleading guilty to killing 62-year-old Anna Lewis in Hanover Township in March 2015. He also pleaded guilty in a drug dealing case.

Police say Santiago hit Lewis while she was walking on the side of the road and that her body was severed into three pieces.

Police say he drove to his girlfriend’s home with part of her body inside the car and blood on his pants and jacket.

He then told police he didn’t know anything about the crash.

He had argued that his sentence was unduly harsh and didn’t consider his rehabilitative needs.

 

