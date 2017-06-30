YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Weather photos sent in from around the Valley using Report It.

Severe Weather Photos: June 30, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Dark skies heading over Vienna. Dark clouds begin to push over Liberty Township. Dark clouds begin to push over Liberty Township. Dark clouds begin to push over Liberty Township. View from Woodsdale Rd in Salem, Ohio looking west Dark clouds over Niles, Ohio. Dark clouds looming over the Royal Mall Apartments in Niles, Ohio. Youngstown Warren Regional Airport Vienna Ohio Severe Weather Photos: June 30, 2017 Severe Weather Photos: June 30, 2017 Severe Weather Photos: June 30, 2017 Clouds parting in Bazetta Township. Heavy downpour in Newon Falls. Dark skies over Burghill, Ohio. Sun setting over the Salt Festival in Salineville, Ohio. Flooding in Pymatuning Township, Mercer county. Flooding in Pymatuning Township, Mercer county.