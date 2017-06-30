Sharpsville high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – West Middlesex, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Mercer, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Greenville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Sharpsville High School athletics
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150
Stadium location:
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Sharpsville Area School District website.
.