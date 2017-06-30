Southington high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Leetonia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Conotton Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Grand Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Py Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Newbury, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Mathews, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Windham, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – St. John, 7 p.m.
Southington (Chalker) High School athletics
Nickname: The Wildcats
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 2482 State Route 534, Southington, OH 44470
Stadium location: 4432 State Route 305, Southington, OH 44470
